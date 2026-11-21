This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Pitt begins its two-game road bill to close out the regular season when it visits No. 23 Louisville on Saturday night.

Here’s everything you need to know before Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers square off with the Cardinals.

Pitt Panthers (6-4, 3-4 in ACC) at No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (7-3, 6-2)

Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.L&N Stadium (59,823, Field Turf)

Betting lines

Latest CFB lines, via FanDuel: Louisville -12.5, Pitt +365, over/under 50.5

Click here to find depth charts and more on PittsburghSportsNOW.

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