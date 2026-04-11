PREVIEW: Sid vs. Ovi once more

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It has not yet been decided if this will be the last time Alex Ovechkin plays Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-16) in Pittsburgh, but the Washington Capitals (40-30-9) longshot playoff bid could end Saturday and Ovechkin is non-committal at best about coming back next season. The Penguins host what could be the final chapter of one of the great personal rivalries in NHL history Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins earned the X by their name Thursday when they beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 at the Prudential Center and clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth. The Penguins have been red-hot for the last two weeks, filling the net with at least five goals in five of their last six games. Not coincidentally, they have also won five of their last six, clinching second place in the Metro Division as well.

According to MoneyPuck.com, Washington has a 7.4% chance of making the playoffs.

In keeping with Penguins coach Dan Muse’s recent lean toward Skinner, he is likely the starter Saturday. Logan Thompson will most likely start for Washington.

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