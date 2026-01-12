PREVIEW: Steelers look to snap playoff loss streak while hosting Texans at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can snap their streak of six straight playoff losses, dating back to the 2016 season, when they face the Houston Texans on Monday Night Footballat Acrisure Stadium.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers +3, Steelers +155, over/under 38.5. Fans who want to do a little more info can roll through the FanDuel research page for best bets capping off Wild Card Weekend.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was reinstated from his suspension. Cornerback Tre Flowers was waived from the active roster, cleared waivers and re-signed to the practice squad. Offensive tackle David Sharpe was released from the practice squad.

STEELERS-TEXANS ALL-TIME SERIES

The Steelers are 5-3 all-time against the Texans in regular season action, since the Houston club was founded as an expansion team in 2002. The Steelers are 3-1 all-time against the Texans at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium, and have won three straight since the Texans won the inaugural matchup in Pittsburgh in 2002.

