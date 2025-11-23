PREVIEW: Steelers to take on red-hot Bears in Chicago

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers will face the red-hot 7-3 Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears have won three straight and six of their last seven games. Five of those victories have come in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers -2.5, Steelers +124, over/under 45.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS WEEK 12 INJURY REPORT

Two Pittsburgh Steelers upgraded the injury status of two of their players for Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Bears, with both defensive tackle Cam Heyward and cornerback Darius Slay having their injury status removed for the game.

Two other Steelers players still have injury statuses for the game: outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (pec) is doubtful and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (fractured left wrist) is questionable.

STEELERS-BEARS SERIES

The Steelers are 8-19-1 all-time against the Bears. The Steelers have not fared well in Chicago. The Steelers have won just once in 13 meetings against the Bears in the Windy City. The lone win was 30 years ago in 1995.

