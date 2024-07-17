Primanti Bros., East End Brewing Co. partner to re-release Almost Famous Pickle Beer

PITTSBURGH — Fans of pickles and Primanti Bros. will be dill-ighted with the re-release of Almost Famous Pickle Beer.

The cucumber gose ale, created in partnership with East End Brewing Co., will be exclusively sold by both businesses starting on July 18.

The summertime concoction has sold out quickly each of the years it was in production. In previous years, it sold out in less than 48 hours, the restaurant said.

“We are proud of this year’s Almost Famous Pickle Beer,” said Scott Smith, founder, East End Brewing Co. “We’ve enjoyed working on this collaboration with Primanti Bros. and really do think this is the best version of the beer yet.”

The new drink features its usual hops and barely, with the new addition of 1,600 pounds of fresh cucumbers that were peeled, chopped and pureed to create the freshest possible beer.

“Each year this beer is a favorite – but there isn’t an unlimited supply.” said Jim Prezioso, Director of Beverage at Primanti Bros. “When it’s gone – it’s gone!”

Almost Famous Pickle Beer will be available in commemoratively designed 16oz, cans and also sold as 4-packs to-go. It will be available at select Pittsburgh-area Primanti Bros. locations (full list at www.primantibros.com), and at East End Brewing Company’s Brewpub at 147 Julius St, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15206.

