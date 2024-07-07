Local

Paul Skenes, Bryan Reynolds selected to play in MLB All-Star Game

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh Pirates have been selected to play in the MBL All-Star Game.

Pitcher Paul Skenes and center fielder Bryan Reynolds have both been selected to play in the game.

Skenes is just 10 games into his career and is undefeated with a 5-0 record on the season.

Reynolds will be returning to the game for the second time in his career. He was last in the game in 2021 and batted 3-30 in the month of June.

The decision on whether or not Paul Skenes will start the game will not be made until the day before it is played.

