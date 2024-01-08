Local

Primanti Bros. sending sandwich kits to Titans after their win leads to Steelers making playoffs

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. is sending some love from the Steel City to Tennessee to celebrate the Steelers making the playoffs.

The Steelers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday after the Tennessee Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-20.

The Pittsburgh restaurant is thanking the Titans by sending their “almost famous” sandwiches to Nashville.

Sandwich kits are being prepped with enough food to feed the Titans, especially head coach and former Steeler Mike Vrabel.

“We all need a little help from our friends,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, of Primanti Bros., “and we’ve got a soft spot for Vrabel and his squad in Tennessee – unless we’re meeting them on the field. But for today – the Titans were our friends.”

The kits will include Italian bread, meats, provolone cheese, tomatoes and Primanti’s trademark coleslaw and fries.

