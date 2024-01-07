Local

Pittsburgh Steelers heading to playoffs after Jaguars lose to Titans 28-20

Pittsburgh Steelers heading to playoffs after Jaguars lose to Titans 28-20

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs after the Jaguars lost to the Titans.

The final score was 28-20 in Nashville on Sunday.

The Steelers are having a high weekend, landing the spot after beating the Ravens on Saturday.

The Steelers will either be the 6 or 7 seed.

If the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins tonight they will be the 7 seed and will play at Buffalo next weekend but if the Dolphins beat the Bills the Steelers are the 6 seed and will be at Kansas City.

