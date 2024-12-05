‘Professional’ robbers clear out Westmoreland County jewelry store, police say

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County jewelry store’s display cases are bare, just weeks before Christmas. Valmax Jewelers in Penn Township was burglarized and the thieves cleared the business out.

The owner, 78-year-old Ron Duvall, discovered the burglary the day before Thanksgiving. The Penn Township police chief tells Channel 11 that this was no smash and grab.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., why police and the store owner say this was the work of “professionals.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group