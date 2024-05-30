Program aimed at controlling deer population in Pittsburgh parks set to expand

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is set to expand its program aimed at controlling the deer population in city parks.

Last year, the City brought in archers to help control the deer population in Frick and Riverview Parks. Now, it’s looking to expand this into three more city parks including Highland Park and trained sharpshooters may also be called in to help.

“The herds are way too big,” said Larry Scherillo.

Larry Scherillo says he sees deer all over the City.

“We got an abundance of deer in the Allegheny Cemetery, and they move on through the neighborhoods,” said Scherillo.

They’re in his Lawrenceville neighborhood and in Highland Park where he takes his dog every day.

“They gotta be taken under control,” said Scherillo

“The deer are so aggressive,” said Jeffrey Stapinski. “They eat every flower. They come onto our porches.”

University of Pittsburgh Professor Jeremy Weber spoke at a recent committee meeting. He shared that people have been complaining about deer for decades, but it’s getting worse. The number of deer picked up off of city streets increased from 140 in 2004 to 575 in 2023. He also added that the number of collisions created about $3.6 million in damages for drivers who hit a deer.

“The traffic at night is insane because the deer are just running everywhere,” said Stapinski.

From September 30th through January 27th, 30 archers harvested 108 white-tailed deer in Frick and Riverview Parks. The meat turned into about 9,500 meals. A recent report also indicated that there were zero public safety incidents with the pilot program. Now, the City wants to expand the program to 50 archers and add Highland, Schenley and Emerald Parks.

“Riverview and Frick were both very successful,” said City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.

The City also plans to pay the U.S. Department of Agriculture nearly $99,000 for its help and utilize the department’s trained sharpshooters if needed. The USDA sharpshooters are trained to hit a one-inch target at 100 yards multiple times. They would clean up everything after a hit and the deer would get donated.

“We do come in at night with suppressed rifles,” said USDA Wildlife Services Technician Tom Wilson. “We don’t set off the firearm sensors. We work in three-man teams. A driver, a spotter and a shooter.”

The City says it plans to take community input before the expansion is expected to begin in January.

“I agree with the expansion,” said Stapinski.

Humane Action Pittsburgh sent Channel 11 the following statement on the city’s decision:

“Humane Action Pittsburgh is profoundly disappointed by the city’s decision to expand its deer culling program. This decision not only perpetuates cruelty but also disregards humane and effective alternatives.

“Despite our numerous appeals and proposals for nonlethal methods, the city has consistently lacked genuine interest in exploring these alternatives.

“Furthermore, the city’s failure to provide substantial data to demonstrate the effectiveness of the current culling program or its future effectiveness is a serious concern. The lack of transparency and evidence-based decision-making not only undermines public trust but also raises ethical and practical implications that need to be addressed.

“Humane Action Pittsburgh remains committed to advocating for compassionate and effective wildlife management practices. We urge the city to reconsider its stance and engage in a meaningful dialogue about humane solutions that benefit both our community and its wildlife.”

Council is expected to take a final vote on Tuesday, June 4.

If you’re interested in becoming an archer, you must live in Allegheny County. Once the program is approved, they’ll put up a lottery system online. 100 names will be selected at random. 50 archers and 50 backups. All archers will need to pass background checks and an archery proficiency exam. Archers will be kept away from playgrounds and dog parks. Hunters will be notified that they can’t hunt if there’s a special activity or kids’ group in one of the parks. Remember, hunting is not allowed in the City of Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group