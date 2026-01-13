Progress continues as countdown to NFL Draft in Pittsburgh approaches double digits

PITTSBURGH — On the North Shore, you can see the clock counting down to the draft in Pittsburgh.

There are officially 100 days until the Steel City plays host to the largest event ever to take place in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL draft, welcoming 5,000 to 7,000 people.

From April 23-25, Pittsburgh will temporarily transform into “PicksBURGH,” developed to complement the official NFL brand.

“Think about the momentum we’re gonna have when hundreds of thousands of people get to Pittsburgh in a couple months; and now it’s our job to make sure we’re working with public safety, make sure transit, everything, goes off, you know, without any hiccups,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor.

The preparations have been extensive to get the city looking its best.

Kendra Whitlock Ingram is the President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. She says getting a brand new outdoor space called “Arts Landing” built and ready for the draft has been a big motivator.

“The intent with Arts Landing was part of a greater revisioning of downtown, an aspirational view of what downtown could be using the draft as kind of a deadline that we can all work towards, but then have this beautiful asset for the residents of Pittsburgh and the region to enjoy afterwards,” Ingra said.

Point State Park is also ready, after $3.4 million in upgrades, including fixing leaks and improving the lighting of the fountain. Market Square is also getting a transformation.

And just announced, a “PicksBURGH’ Draft Day 5K.

“To not only get them to move with us but then to show them this unbelievable event that is the NFL draft on a Saturday, which is less crowded, easier for families to get around,” P3R CEO Troy Schooley said.

Space for the one-time PicksBURGH Draft Day 5K is limited.

