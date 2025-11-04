Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announces next phase in Market Square Modernization Project

PITTSBURGH — After reaching the halfway point, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has announced the next phase in the Market Square Modernization Project.

Work on the $15 million project began in the spring.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Downtown Pittsburgh’s Market Square to receive upgrades as part of $600M investment

Last week, officials held a beam signing ceremony to celebrate the halfway point.

Project organizers said that was the milestone marking the transition to the transition from the north to the south side of the square.

The north side is now curb-less, has new furniture, expanded tree pits, new water and electrical systems and precast pavers with granite and terrazzo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Market Square Modernization: First look at new shared streetscape, other updates on project

That transition is expected to be completed on Nov. 10 and will reopen the north side of Market Square to vehicle traffic.

Here’s what traffic patterns are expected as the shift takes place:

Vehicular access through the south side will close, with drivers rerouted to the north corridor of the square.

Pedestrian access will remain open on all sides, with clear wayfinding signage to guide visitors to restaurants and shops.

All Market Square businesses remain open and accessible throughout construction.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Market Square business owners say they’re struggling during major renovations ahead of NFL Draft

A celebration hosted by the PDP and Creatives Drink will be held on the north side of the square on Nov. 8.

“The north side reopening offers a glimpse of what’s to come — a more open, greener, safer and more welcoming Market Square,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “Saturday’s Block Party is our way of celebrating this progress together.”

A new pavilion is still under construction.

The project is expected to wrap up in April 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group