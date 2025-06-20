Protesters express frustrations at inability to reach Sen. McCormick ahead of budget bill vote

PITTSBURGH — On Friday morning, people gathered outside Senator Dave McCormick’s office to urge him to vote ‘no’ on the upcoming budget reconciliation bill. However, the group was turned away without being able to speak to the senator or anyone in his downtown office.

Carrying signs that read, “Vote no on the big budget bill. It’s the right thing to do!” The group included teachers, farmers, seniors, and voters from across Western Pennsylvania, all united by the same concern: their inability to reach Senator McCormick.

“He is not there to serve billionaires; he is not there to serve corporate interests. He is there for the people of Pennsylvania, and he better understand that,” said Chris Baldonieri, a constituent from Westmoreland County.

Lisa Absher, an organizer from Allegheny County, expressed frustration: “What does he have this office here for if he is not going to see his constituents?”

If approved, the Big Beautiful Bill Act will provide the largest tax cut in history for the wealthiest Americans. It also includes unprecedented spending cuts that would significantly reduce funding for Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP. The legislation has already passed the House, and the Senate will vote on it in just a few days.

Jenifer Evison, a constituent from Allegheny County, shared her story: “I physically can’t work. I worked in the operating room for 16 years; it was my life, but it tore my body apart. I don’t have insurance. I can’t afford insurance; I need Medicaid.” Evison, who was diagnosed with a heart condition and can no longer work, is depending on Medicaid for her surgery and treatment.

Channel 11 reached out to Senator McCormick multiple times over the last several months regarding local cuts to federal workers, as well as questions about the U.S. Steel-Nippon deal being finalized, and the Big Beautiful Bill Act. However, we never received a response.

“They keep saying the office is closed whenever we come by. Security informed us that we cannot go up and slip a letter under the door or deliver letters by hand,” Absher said.

Republicans who support the legislation claim it will strengthen border security and improve the immigration system by reducing spending.

Baldonieri responded, stating, “Billionaires don’t need the government; the people need the government. That’s why tearing down America hurts everybody.”

