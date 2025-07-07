PRT announces detours for Picklesburgh in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced bus detours starting Monday for Picklesburgh.

Although the festival doesn’t begin until Friday, the Sixth and Seventh Street bridges closed Monday morning for set-ups to begin.

>>> Picklesburgh festival expanding in Downtown Pittsburgh for 10th anniversary <<<

Here are the following detours in effect for PRT:

Detours Starting Monday, July 7 from 9 a.m. - July 16

Due to the closure of the Sixth and Seventh Street bridges and the westbound-only lane of Fort Duquesne Blvd., the following routes will be detoured: 1-Freeport Road, 11-Fineview, 12-McKnight, 13-Bellevue, 15-Charles, 16-Brighton, 17-Shadeland, 2-Mount Royal, 4-Troy Hill, 6-Spring Hill, 7-Spring Garden, 8-Perrysville, P13-Mount Royal Flyer. The 86-Liberty, 87-Friendship, 88-Penn, 91-Butler Street routes will not be detoured, but their regular route is anticipated to experience increased traffic congestion that could cause delays.

The only stop that will be missed is Sandusky Street at Isabella Street.

Detours Starting Wednesday, July 9 from 9 a.m. - July 14

The 52L, 53L, 56, 57, 58 will be detoured around the additional closure of Fourth Avenue between Stanwix and Wood Streets. Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue Extension will also close at this time, but do not impact transit. Penn Avenue will remain open.

Additional Detours Friday, July 11

For the America’s Mile event, buses will miss stops at Seventh Street and Penn Avenue as well as Fort Duquesne Blvd. and Sixth Street.

Riders are encouraged to allow for additional travel time and to check PRT’s website for complete detour information: https://www.rideprt.org/Detours/

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group