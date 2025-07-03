Two Sister Bridges to close during Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two of the three Sister Bridges will be closed during the upcoming Picklesburgh festival.

Allegheny County public works officials say the Robert Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. July 14, and the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. July 15.

Officials say closure permits were granted to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Flyspace Productions for Picklesburgh 2025.

Northbound traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street and East Lacock Street, officials say.

Southbound traffic will be detoured using Federal Street, East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard, officials say.

Next week, the PDP will announce additional closures and detours on non-county-owned roads for Picklesburgh, officials say.

