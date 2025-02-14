PRT announces operation plan for Presidents’ Day

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced its operation plan for Presidents’ Day.

The bus and light rail services will run as they would on a regular weekday schedule on Monday.

The Downtown Service Center administrative services will be closed.

Customer Service workers will be available. Anyone with questions about operations on or around Presidents’ Day can contact them by calling 412-442-2000.

