PRT launches program where SNAP beneficiaries get discounts on public transit fares

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit and other Allegheny County officials launched a new program Monday that offers income-based transit discounts.

The program, called Allegheny Go, offers SNAP beneficiaries discounted public transit fares. Officials say more than 130,000 people who live in Allegheny County will be eligible to participate.

“Expanding transit access to serve low-income residents of Allegheny County will help improve their ability to get around and their quality of life. This program has been in the works for a long time, and I want to acknowledge everyone who contributed their efforts to the pilot program and to making this half-fare program permanent for residents of Allegheny County” said County Executive Sara Innamorato.

Starting on June 3, every Allegheny County resident with SNAP benefits can apply to get a 50% discount on transit fares.

Officials say those eligible should first download PRT’s Ready2Ride app because that’s where they’ll be able to purchase discounted fares, and then apply online. Eventually, Allegheny GO will be available on PRT’s next-generation smartcard, which will launch in 2025.

This program has been in the works since 2022 when a pilot program was launched to address transportation equity. That pilot “yielded remarkable results” and found that those who had the discount were more likely to use public transportation than those without. Click here to read a report on the pilot program’s results.

“We are very pleased to see the results of the pilot confirm that simply making transportation a more affordable option for people can have a positive impact in their lives,” said Erin Dalton, director of Allegheny County DHS. “We are grateful to PRT and other partners who have helped us design and implement this program for thousands of riders across the county.”

Anyone with questions about downloading the app or the application process should contact PRT customer service by calling 412-442-2000.

