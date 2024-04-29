PRT preparing for first responder training at Monongahela Incline

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced Monday that the Monongahela Incline will be closed for about one hour a week for the next four weeks so first responders can have rescue training activities.

According to a press release, the incline will be closed for training activities from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on May 1, 8, 15 and 22.

The incline will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12 for a full-scale training exercise.

The training exercises will have paramedics simulate real-life rescue scenarios in a controlled environment, enhancing the readiness and capabilities of Pittsburgh’s emergency response teams in dealing with rescue scenarios specific to the incline.

During the closure, riders will be able to use the new incline shuttle vans to and from Mt. Washington. That van runs about every 15 minutes.

Riders with questions are asked to contact PRT or visit their website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group