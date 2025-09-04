PSP has located missing girl with intellectual disability in Fayette County

3:55 a.m. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police has said that 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey has been located.

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Troopers are looking for Renesmay Eutsey, 9, who was last seen in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Dunbar Borough around 2 a.m.

In a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, troopers say they believe she may be “at special risk of harm or injury.” A trooper at the search told Channel 11 that this designation is because she has an intellectual disability.

Eutsey, who has an intellectual disability, was staying with a foster family at the time of her disappearance, according to Fayette County District Attorney Mike Auble.

“At this point, what we are going with now is that she left the house by her own means,” said Sgt. Rickey Stizer with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators believe Renesmey was using electronic devices between 5:30 to 5:41 a.m. before leaving the home on her own.

Renesmay is 4 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has long blonde hair and blue eyes. Investigators aren’t sure what she was wearing last.

The Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department became the command post for the search on Wednesday evening.

Crews used drones, K-9 units, and ground teams to search near train tracks, a bike trail near the fire station, and the child’s home on High Street.

Police have also been gathering video and speaking with neighbors.

“We’ve been around the borough. We’ve been collecting surveillance footage. We’ve been talking to neighbors and acquaintances and other people,” said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Auble. “Any time we have a 9-year-old child that’s been missing this long, it’s concerning.”

Volunteers from the community showed up in large numbers to help, but police told people to leave as night fell.

“I was hoping to just walk around and see if we saw anything about her to tell somebody,” said Olivia, a local volunteer. “But we haven’t really heard anything yet.”

DA Auble told Channel 11 that County Children and Youth Services are also involved in the case.

Anyone with information on where Renesmay is should call 911 or PSP Uniontown at 724-439-7111 immediately.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group