Public hearings on Pittsburgh Public Schools closures, reconfiguration plan begin this week

PITTSBURGH — The public is getting its chance to speak out on plans to close some Pittsburgh Public schools.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Public Schools board votes to start public hearings for possible school closures

Hearings are being held at the district’s administration building at 341 S. Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

This week marks the first round of hearings.

Monday at 5 p.m., there will be a special hearing on The Student Achievement Center, the former Baxter School and wrap up with a general public hearing.

On Tuesday at 5 p.m., there will be hearings on the Montessori PreK-5 in Friendship. A second hearing will be held about Morrow PreK-8 at 7 p.m. that same night.

Anyone who wants to speak at the hearing must register online.

Those unable to attend may submit written testimony via email to sranalli1@pghschools.org. Written testimony will be shared with the Board of Directors and posted on the District website as part of the public record following each hearing.

The plan calls for the closing of 12 schools and would affect other facilities. The closures would begin in June 2026, at the earliest.

The plan would also reconfigure the grade levels in 10 existing schools.

Two new schools would open among the changes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group