Public warned of scam callers pretending to be sheriff’s deputies in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office is warning of another attempted scam targeting residents.

In a social media post, officials said they’ve received several reports about a person calling people and identifying themselves as “Deputy Stewart” from the sheriff’s office.

The caller claims there is confidential paperwork for the person and leaves a phone number for them to call back.

Officials say this is a scam, as deputies will try to serve all civil paperwork in person.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Scammers impersonating Indiana County sheriff’s deputies

Members of the public are told not to give their personal information to someone whose identity they can’t verify.

If you believe a call is a scam, officials say you can tell the caller that you want to verify their identity and will call them back.

To verify, use the agency’s correct phone number and not the one provided by the caller. Officials note that all agency phone numbers can be found online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group