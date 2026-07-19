PUC approves modified rate change for Pennsylvania American Water

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission this week modified water and wastewater rate changes for Pennsylvania American Water Company, cutting the utility’s originally requested increase by more than half.

The commission voted 4-1 on Thursday to approve an overall annual revenue increase of $74.9 million and ordered measures designed to enhance customer service and strengthen consumer protections.

Pennsylvania American Water Company provides services to approximately 810,000 customers in portions of 38 counties across the Commonwealth and last filed for a rate increase in 2023.

The approved $74.9 million annual revenue increase includes $45,299,821 for PAWC’s water operations and $29,623,619 for its wastewater operations. These new rates will take effect on Aug. 13.

The commission says Pennsylvania American Water Company’s original proposal sought to increase water rates by more than $143.4 million, or approximately 15%. Its wastewater rates would have increased by more than $16.1 million, approximately 7.7%, under the company’s proposal.

The commission says its order also includes customer service and consumer protection measures, including modifications to its bill discount program, arrearage management program and H20 Help to Others Program, an audit of its two third-party call center contractors and undertake a root cause analysis of customer disputes.

A final opinion and order detailing all the various changes initiated by the commission is currently being drafted.

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