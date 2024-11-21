PUC approves settlement for smaller rate changes for Columbia Gas customers

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved a settlement that will include a smaller rate change for Columbia Gas customers that initially requested.

The Commission voted 5-0 to approve the partial settlement along with the Recommended Decision of PUC Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey A. Watson, addressing the issues raised in this case and capping the overall change at $74 million annually—a 40% reduction from Columbia’s original request for $124.1 million in additional revenue.

The Commission also rejected a proposed municipal levelization charge, which would place a charge or credit on a customer’s bill based on the permitting and restoration fees charged by the customer’s municipality.

Under the settlement, a typical residential customer using 70 therms of natural gas per month will see their monthly bill change from $118.16 to $128.06 (9.06%), instead of the initially proposed $136.92 (15.88%).

The settlement includes measures to enhance affordability programs and expand outreach efforts:

Increased Funding for Usage Reduction : Beginning in 2026, Columbia will increase its annual budget for the Low Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP) by $800,000.

: Beginning in 2026, Columbia will increase its annual budget for the Low Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP) by $800,000. Improved Customer Assistance Program (CAP) Notices : Columbia will collaborate to create plain-language notifications about CAP and related affordability programs, focusing on outreach to:

: Columbia will collaborate to create plain-language notifications about CAP and related affordability programs, focusing on outreach to: Low-income customers with arrearages eligible for CAP’s arrearage forgiveness benefits.



Customers eligible for waived or refunded security deposits when enrolling in CAP.



Customers at or below 150% of the federal poverty level negotiating payment arrangements.



Customers disconnected for non-payment who remain disconnected during the annual Cold Weather Survey required by the PUC.

The agreement also extends Columbia’s pilot Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA) program until its next base rate case, with annual reporting to OCA, OSBA, and I&E.

New distribution rates will take effect on Dec. 14, 2024.

