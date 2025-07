PITTSBURGH — The Public Utility Commission will hold four public hearings next month on a proposed rate increase for Pittsburgh Water customers.

Pittsburgh Water wants to raise rates 33% over the next two years.

That would add roughly $35 to the average monthly bill.

The first public hearing is set for Aug. 12.

