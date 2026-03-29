Put the heavy coats away again! Temperatures take off on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are already climbing a bit this morning, with most neighborhoods in the low 30s.

While we won’t see as much blue sky today, temperatures will take off thanks to a southwesterly breeze. Pittsburgh should reach the low 60s and hold steady in the 50s for much of the night, so you won’t need those heavier coats!

A few showers are possible Monday, mainly during the morning and again later at night as a warm front lifts through the area. Other than an isolated shower, much of Tuesday will be dry too as highs soar into the upper half of the 70s.

A cold front will sink south late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, bringing more numerous showers for mid-week with multiple rounds of rain expected Thursday, Friday, and then again sometime next weekend as a new front crosses.

Severe weather is not likely at this time, but repeated rounds of rain may lead to localized flood concerns with at least 1 to 2 inches expected across much of the area through next weekend.

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