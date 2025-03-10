Questions surround elderly man’s arrest in McKeesport; police chief defends officer’s use of force

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A widely shared video of an arrest is raising questions about police tactics in a local community.

The cellphone video shows a McKeesport police officer kneeling on the neck of a 72-year-old man. His family says he’s now in the hospital with head trauma and broken ribs.

“This is a pattern of excessive force and misuse of power,” an advocacy group told Channel 11.

On Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Talia Kirkland hears from the activists demanding answers from the McKeesport Police Department and explains how the mayor is responding to the incident.

