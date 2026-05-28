Rachel Carson Bridge in Pittsburgh to close for 2 weeks for Three Rivers Arts Festival

PITTSBURGH — The Rachel Carson Bridge in Pittsburgh will close for two weeks starting June 2 for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

The Department of Public Works granted a permit for the closure, which will facilitate the annual arts event.

The bridge, also known as the Ninth Street Bridge, will be inaccessible from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

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