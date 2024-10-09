Raiders expected to be without star WR Davante Adams vs. Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is not expected to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It will be the third consecutive game missed for Adams, who’s in the midst of a trade request.

With Adams expected to be out, the Raiders will rely on a wide receiver corps that features Jakobi Meyers, D.J. Turner and Tre Tucker. Not necessarily household names. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been impressive, though. He had a 57-yard touchdown in the Radiers’ loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Steelers have been in contact with the Raiders about trading for Adams, according to multiple media reports and confirmed by Steelers Now. If the Raiders and Steelers happen to strike a deal, it only makes sense that it won’t be until after Sunday’s game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Adams prefers to play for the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints due to his past connections with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and quarterback Derek Carr in college at Fresno State.

