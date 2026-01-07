Rail grinding, tunnel closures to impact Pittsburgh Regional Transit rail service into March

PITTSBURGH — Two major upcoming projects will impact Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s light-rail service into March.

Rail grinding work kicks off on Jan. 14, while Downtown tunnel closures are set to begin on Jan. 16, PRT says.

The rail grinding initiative is part of PRT’s maintenance program, focusing this year on the Red Line between Overbrook Junction and Allegheny Station. With a budget of $1.5 million, the three-year project began in 2025 and takes place annually from January through March.

Rail grinding utilizes a special machine to smooth and restore railheads, lengthening the rail’s lifespan and reducing wear on the car, PRT says. It’s normal to see sparks flying while the grinder is in use.

Rails cars will use a single track through the work zones while crews are on site. Signs will indicate when a platform is temporarily out of service, and riders should board all cars from the opposite side.

Grinding work will be conducted Wednesdays through Sundays, primarily overnight from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Daylight operations will occur from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the initial section from Overbrook Junction to Mt. Lebanon Station.

Additionally, light-rail service will be suspended in Downtown for eight consecutive weekends for electrical maintenance, PRT says.

From Jan. 16 to March 9, work will take place from 8 p.m. each Friday until the start of service on Monday. The schedule is dependent on special events, including potential playoff games at Acrisure Stadium.

Steel Plaza and Wood Street stations will be closed on weekends, with services resuming on Monday mornings.

During work, inbound service will end at First Avenue Station. Riders going farther should board a shuttle bus serving Steel Plaza, Wood Street and Gateway stations. From Gateway, riders can take rail cars to North Side and Allegheny stations.

From the North Shore, service will end at Gateway Station. Riders should exit at Gateway Station and take a shuttle bus serving Wood Street, Steel Plaza and First Avenue stations. Riders heading to the South Hills should then go to the First Avenue Station platform to head outbound.

PRT tells riders to expect an additional 20 minutes of travel time during this closure period.

