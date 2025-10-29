Rain breaks through clouds late on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Dust off the umbrella and gear up for several days of wet weather and chilly temperatures.

Showers return late Wednesday with periods of steadier rain expected overnight through early Thursday morning. Because of the wet weather, plan for a slower Thursday morning commute.

We will see a few breaks in the rain through the day, but more showers are expected for the evening commute.

Windy and cooler weather returns Friday with gusts as high as 20-25 mph, making it feel even chillier for trick or treating. A little light drizzle will be possible for the start of the evening, and kids will need the extra layers under their Halloween costumes as they head out.

