Rain will continue on and off through Monday afternoon, few storms possible

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Lawrence County until 2:30 p.m.

Still humid with more wet weather on the way, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain moves in and will continue on and off through the afternoon, and a few gusty storms are possible.

Downpours could produce localized flooding, and watch for lightning. Make sure to stay weather aware and have ways to get alerts. If you see rising water, get to higher ground and never drive through flooded roadways.

We will stay very humid and unsettled through the week. The only day we may get a break from the wet weather looks to be Tuesday, but temperatures soar to the upper 80s, and heat indices will rise into the low to mid-90s. Highs will reach the upper 80s again Wednesday with heat index values in the mid-90s. Make sure to find ways to stay cool in the heat for the middle part of the week.

Along with the heat and higher humidity, rain and storms are expected to return to the daily forecast starting Wednesday afternoon. This sticky and unsettled weather pattern will continue through the week and into the weekend.

