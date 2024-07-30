Rally held in Pittsburgh to demand justice for Illinois woman shot by police

PITTSBURGH — Rallies have been held across the United States, including Pittsburgh, to demand justice for Sonya Massey.

Massey, 36, was shot and killed by a police officer after she called them about a potential prowler outside.

>> Sonya Massey shooting: Deputy’s body camera footage released

Sunday, community members gathered on the South Side to chant, lay flowers and pray for Massey.

Massey was a mother of two.

Kelli Shakur, the founder of Frogang Foundation, a local grassroots group, says they want the violence and deadly encounters with police to end.

“We’re coming together to uplift the voice of Black women and tell the world that we will stand together to protect one another and let the world know that we will no longer be disrespected or unprotected,” Shakur said.

Sunday’s rally also paid respect to Breonna Taylor, Kendra James and other Black women killed in police incidents.

