Ramp from Parkway West to I-79 to close overnight for 2 days

An overnight ramp closure along the Parkway West inbound in Collier and Robinson townships will take place for two nights this week.
A full closure on the eastbound I-376 ramp (Exit 64A) to northbound I-79/Erie is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Crews will be conducting bridge deck and approach slab work.
Traffic heading toward I-79 will be detoured; however, drivers using the exit toward I-79/Washington will be allowed through.
Posted Detour
Eastbound I-376 ramp to northbound I-79
- From eastbound I-376, take the southbound I-79/Washington (Exit 64A) exit
- Take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit
- Turn left onto West Main Street
- Take the on-ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
- End detour
In addition, there will be a single-lane restriction on Boyce Road in each direction between Ridge Road and Campbells Run Road during the same nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews conduct touch-up work on the I-376 structure that runs over the road.
The work is part of a $12.6 million project on the Parkway West between Ridge Road and I-79 interchanges.
