Ramp from Parkway West to I-79 to close overnight for 2 days

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
An overnight ramp closure along the Parkway West inbound in Collier and Robinson townships will take place for two nights this week.

A full closure on the eastbound I-376 ramp (Exit 64A) to northbound I-79/Erie is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Crews will be conducting bridge deck and approach slab work.

Traffic heading toward I-79 will be detoured; however, drivers using the exit toward I-79/Washington will be allowed through.

Posted Detour

Eastbound I-376 ramp to northbound I-79

  • From eastbound I-376, take the southbound I-79/Washington (Exit 64A) exit
  • Take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit
  • Turn left onto West Main Street
  • Take the on-ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
  • End detour

In addition, there will be a single-lane restriction on Boyce Road in each direction between Ridge Road and Campbells Run Road during the same nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews conduct touch-up work on the I-376 structure that runs over the road.

The work is part of a $12.6 million project on the Parkway West between Ridge Road and I-79 interchanges.

