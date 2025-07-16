Ramp from Parkway West to I-79 to close overnight for 2 days

An overnight ramp closure along the Parkway West inbound in Collier and Robinson townships will take place for two nights this week.

A full closure on the eastbound I-376 ramp (Exit 64A) to northbound I-79/Erie is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Crews will be conducting bridge deck and approach slab work.

Traffic heading toward I-79 will be detoured; however, drivers using the exit toward I-79/Washington will be allowed through.

Posted Detour

Eastbound I-376 ramp to northbound I-79

From eastbound I-376, take the southbound I-79/Washington (Exit 64A) exit

Take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit

Turn left onto West Main Street

Take the on-ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

End detour

In addition, there will be a single-lane restriction on Boyce Road in each direction between Ridge Road and Campbells Run Road during the same nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews conduct touch-up work on the I-376 structure that runs over the road.

The work is part of a $12.6 million project on the Parkway West between Ridge Road and I-79 interchanges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group