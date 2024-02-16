Rapper J. Cole visits Pitt men’s basketball team

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt men’s basketball team had a famous visitor at their practice on Friday.

Grammy-award-winning rapper J. Cole, who is in town to perform this weekend, stopped by the practice.

The team shared a photo on social media captioned “Fayetteville crew in the 412,” thanking him for visiting.

J. Cole, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel and assistant coach Jason Capel are all from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The rapper will perform at PPG Paints Arena, once with Lil Durk and once with Drake, on Friday and Saturday.

Pitt is gearing up to host Louisville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

