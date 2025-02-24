Rare whiskey lottery being held in Pennsylvania. Here’s how to enter

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), through its Limited-Release Lottery, will award lottery winners the opportunity to purchase 1,775 bottles of rare whiskeys from the Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace Antique Collections.

Residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 to opt in to one or more of the lotteries by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery website.

The event features two separate lotteries. If a participant wins the right to purchase a bottle in a drawing, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in that lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery. Only one entry per household per lottery is allowed; duplicative entries will be disqualified.

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Lottery

The first lottery will feature 496 bottles from the BTAC.

The retail price for each 750-milliliter bottle in this collection is $149.99:

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old – 16 bottles for individual consumers, five for licensees

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old – 18 bottles for individual consumers, six for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 68 bottles for individual consumers, 22 for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 126 bottles for individual consumers, 42 for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof – 145 bottles for individual consumers, 48 for licensees

The Van Winkle Lottery

The second lottery will feature 1,279 bottles of Kentucky whiskeys, produced by Pappy Van Winkle’s grandson using recipes dating back four generations.

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old, $199.99 each – 45 bottles for individual consumers, 15 for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old, $449.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old, $199.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old, $319.99 each – 129 bottles for individual consumers, 42 for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old, $129.99 each – 207 bottles for individual consumers, 69 for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old, $149.99 each – 476 bottles for individual consumers, 158 for licensees

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a FWGS store address at registration.

For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group