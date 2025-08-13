Local

Rascal Flatts brings ‘Life is a Highway’ tour to Pittsburgh in February

2025 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 03: (L-R) JoeDon Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 03, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
PITTSBURGH — A country music band with several hits from the early 2000s is about to go on tour and will stop in Pittsburgh along the way.

Rascal Flatts just announced that they’re bringing back the ‘Life is a Highway Tour’ in 2026.

You can watch them perform at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

