Rascal Flatts brings ‘Life is a Highway’ tour to Pittsburgh in February

PITTSBURGH — A country music band with several hits from the early 2000s is about to go on tour and will stop in Pittsburgh along the way.

Rascal Flatts just announced that they’re bringing back the ‘Life is a Highway Tour’ in 2026.

You can watch them perform at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

