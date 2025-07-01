Rash of vehicle break-ins, thefts reported in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Over the weekend, car thieves targeted Kias and Hyundais in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood. Police told Channel 11 News that within four days, six cars were broken into and two were stolen. Some neighbors even caught the thieves in the act.

“We heard our car alarm go off, looked out the window, and saw a red Kia Soul peel out,” one neighbor reported.

A couple in Manchester informed us that a group of thieves attempted to steal both of their cars from their driveway on Sunday morning.

“My husband’s back driver’s side window was smashed in, and when we checked, we saw that his steering wheel was dismantled. We then looked at my car, and my back window was smashed in as well,” the couple recounted.

They called the police and waited for their arrival. However, before officers got there, the red Kia Soul returned.

“Then we heard the car alarm go off again, so we ran back, screaming at them to get out of here, and they sped off once more,” she said.

The couple reported that officers informed them several vehicles had been targeted in their Manchester neighborhood. We confirmed that from last Friday to Monday, two cars were stolen, and there were six attempted thefts. Police believe the culprits are a group of teenagers.

The red Kia Soul that the thieves were driving was also reported stolen.

“They are wrecking cars, joyriding in them, and then letting them run out of gas,” one victim said.

This expensive and dangerous joyride will cost many of the victims thousands of dollars in repairs. Police believe the thieves are specifically targeting Kias and Hyundais and suggest that drivers invest in wheel locks and, if possible, park their cars in a garage or gated area. Kia has also released a free anti-theft software update for drivers.

“It’s disturbing, and they just don’t realize how much chaos they are causing. They think it’s fun,” one neighbor said.

Police told Channel 11 that they are actively investigating the incidents and collecting evidence to identify the thieves. In Pennsylvania, car theft is classified as a felony, and if convicted, the thieves could face up to seven years in prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group