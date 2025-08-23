‘Really worried’: Cellphone use in schools being debated at local, federal levels

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The use of cellphones inside school buildings is no longer just a local issue. It’s now being discussed at the federal level, with lawmakers like U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio leading the conversation.

Deluzio, a Democrat who represents parts of Allegheny and Beaver counties, recently surveyed local high school teachers and found that 72% believe phones are a distraction in the classroom.

“I’m a parent, and a lot of parents in my world and beyond are really worried about what is going on with our kids, smartphones and social media addictions,” Deluzio said.

The question many are asking: What role should technology play in schools?

That’s what a roundtable discussion on Friday aimed to answer. State and federal lawmakers sat down with students, parents and teachers to gather perspectives on the issue.

Melissa Costantino-Poruben, a teacher in the Avonworth School District, said it’s important to consider exceptions when crafting any policy.

“I am a person with type 1 diabetes, and I have multiple type 1 diabetics in the classroom,” she said. “Sometimes we think about cellphones with a blanket statement: No one needs them, no one should have them, no one should touch them, but that is a life-saving device for me.”

Right now, there is no statewide or national policy on cellphone use in schools. But that could change.

One proposal from state Sen. Devlin Robinson, who represents Allegheny County, would implement a bell-to-bell ban on cellphones and similar devices in classrooms.

“We want to make sure you are here going to school to learn,” Robinson said. “That’s the purpose of education, so we can put down the distractions for a couple of hours.”

The push comes amid growing concerns over mental health among students. Deluzio’s office polled school districts where 700 responded, and 76% said they want phones out of K-12 classrooms.

Educators say the presence of phones has added new challenges to teaching.

“When the phones are secure during class, I’ve seen better engagement,” said Erin Ruggiero, a teacher at Moon Area High School.

But Ruggiero also spoke as a parent.

“As a city mom, my son has to ride public transportation to and from school, and that’s very fluid,” she said. “His transportation needs could change in the middle of the day. His school has a policy where during instructional time it’s a no, but at lunch it’s a yes, and I appreciate that so I can have contact with my child.”

While Deluzio said he believes the final decision should ultimately lie with local school districts, he hopes schools nationwide adopt clear policies to address the issue.

