Recent rain benefitting Beaver Run Reservoir

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The heavy, all-day rain on Tuesday was beneficial for the Beaver Run Reservoir. Officials tell Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek that in the last two days, the reservoir, which has been critically low since November, has risen nearly 2 feet.

Bell Township Supervisor Terry Bollinger has lived in Bell Township for much of his life. He never saw the Beaver Run Reservoir as low as it was back in November.

“Not that I recall, no. I’d never seen it that low,” Bollinger said.

In November, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a voluntary conservation order for people north of Route 30 in Westmoreland County, as well as some customers in Monroeville and Plum in Allegheny County, and Parks Township and Gilpin Township in Armstrong County.

Last month, that conservation order became mandatory as the reservoir’s water level dropped further.

“Obviously, it’s not just the people in this township, it concerns thousands of people,” Bollinger said.

The MAWC said the lack of rain and snow last year was the biggest reason why there was such a lack of water in the reservoir.

With the heavy rain on Tuesday, the level rose 1.9 feet in the last two days. That means almost 1 billion more gallons of water, according to the MAWC.

Bollinger has noticed it firsthand.

“I know for a fact the small streams around here that were dry, now they’re running fairly full,” he told Channel 11. “The rain that we got, and I believe the rain that is coming will make a major increase to the reservoir and the water that’s in it.”

To get back to normal, it’s going to take a lot of rain or snow.

“We need that amount of rain, you know, for the next six weeks, and the reservoir will probably look respectable again,” Bollinger said. “It’s down, I don’t know how many billions of gallons it’s down, but they say it’s easier to get it out than it is to put it back.”

As for words of advice for people who rely on this reservoir for water?

“Continue to conserve whatever you can,” Bollinger said.

The mandatory conservation order is still in effect. The MAWC hopes more rain in the forecast will continue to fill the reservoir.

