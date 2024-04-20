Record stores around Pittsburgh participate in Record Store Day

PITTSBURGH — It’s Record Store Day!

The event celebrates the culture surrounding independently owned record stores around the world on the third Saturday in April every year.

Stores throughout western Pennsylvania are offering special vinyl and CD releases and various promotions made exclusively for this day. Some stores will even have live performances, cookouts, meet and greets and other activities.

Channel 11 stopped by Attic Records in Millvale Saturday morning, where a long line of vinyl enthusiasts were waiting for the store to open.

Click here to find a list of independent record stores in the Pittsburgh area. It’s not guaranteed that the stores on the list are participating in Record Store Day. It’s best to check in with the store directly.

