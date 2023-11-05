Red Cross urges using end of Daylight Saving Time as opportunity to check smoke alarms

With Daylight Saving Time coming to an end and the clocks turning back, the American Red Cross says it’s also a great time to check and make sure your smoke alarms are working.

According to the Red Cross, house fires claim more lives each year than natural disasters, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in half.

“The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms too to help prevent a tragedy in your home,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

In addition to testing the alarms and replacing batteries as needed, the Red Cross suggests replacing any alarms 10 years or older since they can become less sensitive over time. Generally, the Red Cross suggests testing the alarms monthly and replacing batteries at least once a year.

Checking the alarms themselves is only one step to staying safe in the event of a fire. The Red Cross also suggests having a two-minute fire escape plan and practicing it with your family at least twice a year.

Anyone who cannot purchase or install a smoke alarm may be able to get help by contacting their local Red Cross.

Click here for more fire safety information from the Red Cross.

