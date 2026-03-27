Reed Smith breaks profit records as revenue climbs to $1.58 billion

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s biggest law firm broke its own records. Again.

Reed Smith’s just-released 2025 financial results included an 11.3% surge in profits per equity partner, surpassing $2.02 million for the first time as global revenue hit $1.58 billion, up 5.6% compared with 2024. Rising demand pushed revenue per lawyer to a new high of $1.11 million.

Net income surpassed $502 million, fueled by solid performance across multiple practice areas including private equity, finance, litigation, tax, insurance recovery and labor and employment.

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