Registration opens for Pittsburgh Parade Day Dash 5K

PITTSBURGH — Registration is now open for the second annual Pittsburgh Parade Day Dash, presented by GNC, set to take place on Mar. 14.

The event will feature a 5K run and a 1-Mile Family Fun Run/Walk, providing a festive start to the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a scenic course through Downtown Pittsburgh, culminating near the parade route.

“The Parade Day Dash is a perfect way to bring people together through movement, wellness, and community pride,” said Michael Costello, CEO of GNC.

“We are thrilled to continue building on the success of last year’s sold-out inaugural event and create a new tradition for Pittsburgh,” said Troy Schooley, CEO of P3R.

Participants in the Parade Day Dash will receive a premium hoodie and finisher medal, adding to the excitement of the event. The race will also include lively post-race festivities with family-friendly activities, serving as a fun prelude to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The event is designed to cater to all ages and abilities, encouraging community involvement and promoting wellness.

Click here to register.

