Remains of Pittsburgh man killed while serving in World War II to be buried in Florida

The remains of a Pittsburgh man killed while serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II are set to be buried in November.

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Gilbert H. Myers will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Florida, on Nov. 10.

Myers was declared missing in action in 1943 after the B-25 he was co-piloting was hit by anti-aircraft fire over Sicily, and his remains weren’t found.

After multiple search and recovery efforts, his remains were found by an investigative team in 2021 or 2022. He was accounted for on Aug. 10 2023, after his remains were identified through anthropological analysis and DNA analysis.

Myers’ name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, an ABMC site in Nettuno, Italy, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

