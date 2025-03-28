Repairs completed after months-long water service issues at Murrysville mobile home park

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — The owners of a Westmoreland County mobile home park say residents should have water service again.

People at Holiday Hills in Murrysville said their water first went out in January.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Months-long water service issues impacting Murrysville mobile home park residents

Property managers said they were working to install new mainline pipes at that time.

On Wednesday, they shared an update saying the issue appears to be fixed.

They acknowledged that they have found temporary solutions before, only for the issues to return but hope that will not be the case this time.

