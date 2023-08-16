Report: Bob Huggins on Probation, Accepted in ARD Program

PITTSBURGH — Bob Huggins, former WVU men’s basketball head coach, has been placed on probation following his DUI arrest in June, as reported by Jeff Jenkins of WV MetroNews.

Huggins was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program as he is a first-time DUI offender in the state of Pennsylvania. The 69-year-old will have to complete the following within the next 12 months:

12 months ARD probation (with the option of termination after 6 six months if all conditions are complete)

Driver’s license to be suspended for at least 60 days.

Alcohol treatment as recommended following the CRN (Court Reporting Network) assessment

Related Coverage >> WVU coach Bob Huggins charged with DUI in Pittsburgh

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group