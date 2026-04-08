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Report of grenade found on porch leads to evacuations in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
Report of grenade found on porch leads to evacuations in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood A report of a grenade at a house in Pittsburgh led to evacuations on Wednesday. (WPXi/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A report of a grenade at a house in Pittsburgh led to evacuations on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Police said officers and the Bomb Squad were called to the 500 block of East Ohio Street in East Allegheny for a report of a grenade left on a porch at around 11:30 a.m.

People in the area were evacuated as the bomb squad conducted a search.

Investigators said it was an inert training grenade that was not live and not deemed a risk to the public.

Everyone who was evacuated was allowed back inside at 12:15 p.m., a spokesperson said.

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