Report of grenade found on porch leads to evacuations in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A report of a grenade at a house in Pittsburgh led to evacuations on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Police said officers and the Bomb Squad were called to the 500 block of East Ohio Street in East Allegheny for a report of a grenade left on a porch at around 11:30 a.m.

People in the area were evacuated as the bomb squad conducted a search.

Investigators said it was an inert training grenade that was not live and not deemed a risk to the public.

Everyone who was evacuated was allowed back inside at 12:15 p.m., a spokesperson said.

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