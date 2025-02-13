Report: ‘No Chance’ Jaguars trade Trevor Lawrence to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have called about trading for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but don’t expect such a move to happen any time soon.

Hours after it was first reported that the Steelers had inquired about the possibility of trading for the former No. 1 overall draft pick, ESPN reporter Michael DiRocco reported that a Jaguars source told him there is “no chance” that the Jaguars are moving on from their starting quarterback, one year after signing him to a massive contract, with DiRocco’s source calling the notion “ridiculous.”

DiRocco did not refute the idea that the Steelers had asked about Lawrence, only stated that the Jaguars never seriously considered the idea of trading him.

