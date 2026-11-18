This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Tuesday night, the TSN Insiders confirmed a soft rumor from a week ago regarding the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks trade talks over Rickard Rakell.

While the specific details are still sketchy, Pierre LeBrun on TSN confirmed that a deal between the Penguins and Chicago could not go through because of Rakell’s eight-team no-trade list.

And Chicago is on it.

The rumor began last week when former player Keith Yandle said on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that he heard a rumor that Rakell had rejected a deal to Chicago.

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