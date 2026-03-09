Report: Steelers Avoid Free Agency with Veteran Linebacker

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing linebacker Cole Holcomb on a two-year contract, according to a report by Ari Meirov of 33rd Team.

The two-year deal is worth a total of $5 million, bringing experienced depth back to the Steelers linebackers room. He had been set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Holcomb, 29, has been with the Steelers since 2023, but has played just 22 games with the team after suffering a major knee injury early in his first season with the club.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group